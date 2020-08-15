expand
August 15, 2020

Coleman Lacy Ingram, 68

Published 8:13 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

Coleman Lacy Ingram, age 68 passed away on Aug. 11, 2020 near Rosenbloom

The family will hold a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Smith Cemetery in Cascilla. Rev. William Tribble will be officiating.

Coleman was born July 24, 1952 to the late Benton Jay Ingram and Melrose Ingram in Jackson, MS.  He was a retired heavy equipment operator and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Coleman was a member of Southside Church of Christ. He was an actor in many productions.

He brought theater to Grenada by producing, directing, and performing in Ned Durango, one of the first live theater productions in Grenada. He was also a partner in the Como Opera Guild. He traveled the world extensively and lived in Spain while serving in the U.S. Navy. He also lived in Canada for a period of time, where his daughter and grandchildren still live. His family, friends, and neighbors will remember him for his charming wit, his profound words, his epic storytelling, and his fierce loyalty.

Survivors include his wife, Elsie Burnett Ingram of Grenada; daughter, Tara Ingram Lechasseur (Nolin) of East Gwillembury Ontario, Canada; siblings, Susan Ingram Vance of Grenada, Doug Ingram of Grenada, Carolyn Ingram Carlisle of Houston, and Mary Ingram Haltom of St. Robert, MO.; the mother who raised him, Faye Ingram of Grenada.; 2 grandchildren, Carter Lechasseur, and Maddie Faye Lechasseur.

In addition to his parents, Coleman was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Hancock.

