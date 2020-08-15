expand
August 15, 2020

Jimmy Ray Sayles, 68

Published 8:16 am Saturday, August 15, 2020

Jimmy Ray Sayles, age 68, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 13, 2020 at his home in Pope.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 16,  at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope, with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at Hosanna on Sunday.

Jimmy was born June 7, 1952 to the late John Coy “Buck” and Lillian G. Benard Sayles. Jimmy was retired. He could be summed up as a “Jack of all Trades”. Jimmy could be found sitting at Pope Country Café drinking coffee while catching up on all of what’s going on. He was always helping others before himself. Jimmy was a longtime member of Hosanna Family Worship Center.

Jimmy will be most remembered by his daughter, Sherri LaRaye Free (Tiger) of Pope, and his three grandchildren that he adored, Gavin Beard of Courtland,  Kaden Peterman and Mikah Peterman both of Industry, IL.

Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death. By his son, Clayton Coy Sayles; two sisters, Gloria File, Vickie Holley; one brother, Everett Sayles.

