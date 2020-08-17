expand
August 17, 2020

Merle Beavers Herring, 83

Published 11:17 am Monday, August 17, 2020

Private family graveside services for Merle Beavers Herring will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS.

Ms. Herring, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home in Courtland. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Sardis to the late Elmer and Rena Mae Beavers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Herring; her granddaughter, Krystal Yvonne Staten; her brothers Edward, Cecil, Wayne, Macil, Bobby Joe, Charles, and Wade Beavers; and her sister, Lorene Davis.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Elliott of Greenwood, Anne Beard (Albert) of Courtland, and Sandra Staten (Randy) of Charleston; her son, Mike Dorris of Oakland; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Ms. Merle loved working in the yard with her flowers. She enjoyed raising a garden every summer and loved to share her vegetables with friends and family. Her goal each summer was to can 200 jars of rattlesnake pole snap beans. This summer because she was sick, her goal was to can 100 and she did reach her goal. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and cooking special treats for her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren.

The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to the devoted and compassionate staff of Baptist Home Health and Encompass Hospice. The family also extends appreciation to Dr. Milton Hobbs and staff for the medical care and compassion given to our mother.

Wells Funeral Home of Batesville  is in charge of arrangements. Rev. Fletcher Morman will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Keith May, Bradley Ross, Ryan Staten, and her grandsons-in-law, Chris Adams, Jeff Goodwin, and son-in-law Albert Beard.

For anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in honor of Merle may do so to: The Cross, 107 Quail Run Rd., Batesville, MS 38606.

