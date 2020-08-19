expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

Como native earns doctorate degree

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:58 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Ashley Glover, a Como native, recently completed her Doctorate of Social Work from Capella University. Glover is employed at Travis County Health and Human Services as a social worker, and is a field instructor at the University of Texas-Austin where she is helping develop and inspire future social workers.

Glover is a servant-leader who mentors at Seedling, which supports children of incarcerated parents. She has also volunteered her time by speaking at Texas A&M on “Beauty, Fashion, and Hair for African American Women.” She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Her grandmother, Laura Bell Glover-Anderson, raised her and helped form her life motto of  “We are blessed to be a blessing to others”.

She is dual licensed as a social worker and a chemical dependency counselor. She is a proud graduate of North Panola High School and later earned a Bachelor’s in Social Work from The University of Mississippi. She relocated to Texas to pursue a higher education at Our Lady of Lake University where she obtained her Master of Social Work.

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Panola County pastor accused of molesting children

Batesville News

Knights of Columbus New Officers

Batesville News

York Surprised With Party For 80th Birthday

Panola County News

Crenshaw merchants pulling together during pandemic

Batesville News

Home 2 Suites Hosts Opening Event

Batesville News

New hotel open for business

Batesville News

Elvis 5K Run Batesville Style

North Delta

North Delta School will play first football game of season in Panola County

Batesville News

CITE Armored buys Serta building

Batesville News

Sparklight donates Chromebooks for BES

Panola County News

Gov. caps attendance at high school sports and events

Panola County News

Corps to close Sardis Lake outlet gates through September

Panola County News

Some schools started this week, others will Monday

Panola County News

Local option to replace B&G Club presented

Panola County News

Cases up 200, deaths 5 in past week

Batesville News

Delta Ridge expanding reach of spice line

Panola County News

All South Panola schools will have delayed starts

Batesville News

Merea Ministry making strides despite pandemic

Batesville News

Hunt Howell joins pharmacy team at Mettesave Discount Drugs

Panola County News

Mysterious seeds find Panola Co. mailboxes

Panola County News

Food box giveaway continues this week

Panola County News

Accused shooter makes initial appearance; no bail set

Panola County News

Delay of some school startings ordered by Governor

News

TVEPA receives $4 million for fiber installation through MS Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act 