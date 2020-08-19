expand
August 19, 2020

Home 2 Suites Hosts Opening Event

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Home 2 Suites by Hilton held a soft opening last Wednesday, Aug. 12, and is now open for business on Covenant Drive in Batesville.

Staff members Deborah Mann, Lashundra Taylor, and Teressa Jefferson were part of the hostess team.

Batesville aldermen Stan Harrison (left) and Dennis Land (right) enjoyed the refreshments with owners Indu Vaghela, Suresh Pandya, and Mayor Jerry Autrey at the opening evening’s activities.

The staff and management of the new hotel.

Father Pradeep of St. Mary’s Catholic Church led a prayer of blessing for the new business.

The managers of the new hotel invited members of several city and county departments to attend the soft opening ceremony. Pictured are (from left) Sureesh Pandya, Batesville Fire Chief Tim Taylor, Sheriff Shane Phelps,  Rip Copeland, and Chuck Henson.

The upscale hotel Home 2 Suites features 14-foot wide rooms with 10-foot ceilings, each complete with several amenities and a kitchen area.

Outdoor patio lounge areas and a swimming pool are part of the hotel amenities.

