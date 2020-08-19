expand
August 19, 2020

Jeanne Kiihnl Goforth, 62

Published 6:03 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Jeanne Kiihnl Goforth, age 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug.t 18, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

A memorial service for Jeanne will be noon Saturday, Aug. 22,  in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Jeanne was born September 10, 1957 in Memphis,  to the late Herman Willard and Oneida McCachren Kiihnl. She was retired from the City of Sardis where Jeanne served as the city clerk. Jeanne was also a member of the Sardis Lake Baptist Church.

Jeanne always enjoyed the simpler thing in life, whether it was riding Harley’s, boating or dancing to music, she always like to have fun. She also the beach and being out in the sun, but most of all, Jeanne loved her family the most.

Jeanne’s full of life memory will be remembered most by her husband, Mike Goforth of Sardis; two sons, Bobby Davis of Batesville, Jay Davis (Daisy) of Sardis; step-daughter, Krystal Goforth of Batesville; three sisters, Kathy Pool (Vince) of Batesville, Jackie O’Coner (Reggie) of Pope, and Jennifer Havas (John) of Sardis; two grandchildren, James Davis and Alysa Davis.

