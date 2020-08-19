expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

North Delta School will play first football game of season in Panola County

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

North Delta senior Hawk Aldison picked up good yardage in jamboree action at the Green Wave’s home field last Friday. North Delta will open it’s 2020 season this Friday, Aug. 21, when they take on Marshall Academy. In the jamboree, the Green Wave played Magnolia Heights and Tunica Academy, teams they will play later in the season. (Glennie Pou)

Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday, Aug. 14, that high school extracurricular activities this fall will be limited to two spectators per participant. This will apply to public high school football games as well.

Reeves said he wants high school sports to continue and is placing these attendance caps on events because he wants to keep the risks as low as possible. This policy will be in effect until the end of August and will be re-evaluated then.

In Batesville, North Delta School will kick off its 2020 season this Friday when they host Marshall Academy at 7 p.m. Next week the Green Wave travels to play Tunica Academy, also at 7 p.m.

The Governor’s mandate that allows just two spectators per participant at high school events – players, cheerleaders, band members, etc., are allowed two each – apparently applies to both public and private schools.

The state treats private schools like small businesses, so some private school sports supporters believe their schools are not bound to follow the spectator cap. Some private schools are keeping charts and limiting the number of fans per player at events and some are not.

Many Panola County children attend Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia and the football season will also begin there on Friday when the Chiefs host the Lee Academy Colts of Clarksdale.

Both North Delta and Magnolia Heights have started their girls softball seasons and other fall sports are also underway.

South Panola High School fans are hoping the decline in coronavirus infections across the state the past two weeks will continue, allowing the Governor to lift the spectator ban, or increase the number per participant that may attend.

The Tigers are scheduled to open their 2020 campaign at Hernando High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. The team will travel to Meridian High School the week of Sept. 11, and play at Clarksdale High School on Sept. 18.

The first home game at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium will be Sept. 25 when the Tigers play host to Starkville High School.

North Panola High School will play at home on Sept. 4 when they take on rival Charleston High School in a 7 p.m. game. The Cougars will play at Calhoun City on Sept. 11, and then host Ruleville Central in a Saturday, Sept. 19 matchup in Sardis.

Both North and South Panola High Schools have started volleyball and other fall sports.

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Panola County pastor accused of molesting children

Batesville News

Knights of Columbus New Officers

Batesville News

York Surprised With Party For 80th Birthday

Panola County News

Crenshaw merchants pulling together during pandemic

Batesville News

Home 2 Suites Hosts Opening Event

Batesville News

New hotel open for business

Batesville News

Elvis 5K Run Batesville Style

North Delta

North Delta School will play first football game of season in Panola County

Batesville News

CITE Armored buys Serta building

Batesville News

Sparklight donates Chromebooks for BES

Panola County News

Gov. caps attendance at high school sports and events

Panola County News

Corps to close Sardis Lake outlet gates through September

Panola County News

Some schools started this week, others will Monday

Panola County News

Local option to replace B&G Club presented

Panola County News

Cases up 200, deaths 5 in past week

Batesville News

Delta Ridge expanding reach of spice line

Panola County News

All South Panola schools will have delayed starts

Batesville News

Merea Ministry making strides despite pandemic

Batesville News

Hunt Howell joins pharmacy team at Mettesave Discount Drugs

Panola County News

Mysterious seeds find Panola Co. mailboxes

Panola County News

Food box giveaway continues this week

Panola County News

Accused shooter makes initial appearance; no bail set

Panola County News

Delay of some school startings ordered by Governor

News

TVEPA receives $4 million for fiber installation through MS Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 Act 