expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

Saripkin has used aliases for other sex crime charges

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Michael Saripkin, 61, charged with fondling a child last week, remains in the Panola County Jail and will likely stay there. Law officials believe he will not be allowed to bond out, and expect to present his case at the next seating of a county Grand Jury.

Since his arrest on Aug. 17, an investigation has revealed that Saripkin has been in legal trouble for at least 30 years for a variety of sex charges, including under another name in the Jackson area.

He was convicted in Tennessee of sexual battery in 1990 and statutory rape in 1997.

Almost 25 years ago, Saripkin was charged in Madison County under the name of Michael C. Levine, accused of rape and child molestation, and was held on a $1 million bond.

An article in the Jackson newspaper at the time said Levine was an ex-youth leader at a local church. A statement he gave to police, and read in court, said Levine (Saripkin) told authorities, “I know that I am guilty. I have expressed to investigators that I have a problem.”

In the same interview, Levine told police he was bi-sexual and was attracted to teenage boys. The newspaper reported that during his arraignment he told a city judge he considers himself a pedophile and asked the court not to lower his $1 million bond.

That charge involved a 13-year-old boy. Levine (Saripkin) was apparently arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol after they stopped him for speeding and discovered he was wanted in Mississippi. He had moved to Salina, Kan., to evade the charges here, officials believed.

A national sex offender website attributes lots of alias to Saripkin including, Michael Levine, Clay Levine, Mike Levine, and Thomas Henley.

Because national record keeping has become more standardized only in the last few years, law officials are really unsure how many times Saripkin has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation, in how many different cities, or under what names.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps, who personally arrested Saripkin last week, said he is aware of the aliases and the legal procedures from years ago.

On July 17, 2013, he was convicted in Panola County of inappropriately touching a child and has been on probation for several years.

Since then the businessman has continued to live in Sardis. He is represented by Tony Fareese of Ashland, according to jail records.

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Saripkin has used aliases for other sex crime charges

Batesville News

City rejects request to renovate Tylertown

Panola County News

Saripkin jailed again on molestation charge

Panola County News

Gov. bans college sports tailgating, limits stadium capacity

Panola County News

Panola County pastor accused of molesting children

Batesville News

Knights of Columbus New Officers

Batesville News

York Surprised With Party For 80th Birthday

Panola County News

Crenshaw merchants pulling together during pandemic

Batesville News

Home 2 Suites Hosts Opening Event

Batesville News

New hotel open for business

Batesville News

Elvis 5K Run Batesville Style

North Delta

North Delta School will play first football game of season in Panola County

Batesville News

CITE Armored buys Serta building

Batesville News

Sparklight donates Chromebooks for BES

Panola County News

Gov. caps attendance at high school sports and events

Panola County News

Corps to close Sardis Lake outlet gates through September

Panola County News

Some schools started this week, others will Monday

Panola County News

Local option to replace B&G Club presented

Panola County News

Cases up 200, deaths 5 in past week

Batesville News

Delta Ridge expanding reach of spice line

Panola County News

All South Panola schools will have delayed starts

Batesville News

Merea Ministry making strides despite pandemic

Batesville News

Hunt Howell joins pharmacy team at Mettesave Discount Drugs

Panola County News

Mysterious seeds find Panola Co. mailboxes