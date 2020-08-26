expand
August 27, 2020

English baby born Aug. 18

Published 10:01 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Hunter and Hannah English are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Caroline James English, born Aug. 18, 2020, at 4:06 p.m. at Baptist Desoto in Southaven.

She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19 3/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dale and Tina Adams of Charleston. Paternal grandparents are Don English of Grenada and Melissa English of Batesville.

Great-grandmothers are Glinda Bryant of Courtland, Ruth McKittrick of Batesville, and Barbara English of Grenada.

