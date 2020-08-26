Second man charged in rap concert deaths

A second man arrested in Tennessee in the fatal shooting of two people at a rap concert held outside Como is in local custody, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Dorjan Churchman last Wednesday, Aug. 19, at a home in Shelby County. Authorities had been searching for Churchman, 24, on first-degree murder and aggravated assault warrants, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said.

Churchman had been wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at the concert on July 12. Numerous people were wounded in the shooting at the concert performed by Big Boogie, a Memphis-based rapper.

Another man, Sheldon Gibbs, was arrested in late July on murder and aggravated assault warrants.

Churchman was extradited to Panola County this week, and was expected to have an initial appearance to hear the charges against him today or Thursday.

Both men will face their charges in Panola County.