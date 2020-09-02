Hartzell taking Farm Hoops national; on tour now

Photos by Glennie Pou

Panola County native Will Hartzell recently hosted a national basketball tour at the farm property of his grandparents, Roy and Claire Hartzell, on Hwy. 35S. Hartzell, a 2015 graduate of North Delta School, has recently found a worldwide following on social media sites with his “Farm Hoops” videos. The Aug. 18 “grassketball” event featured a full court in the front yard of the Hartzell property and a tractor supporting one of the goals.

Hartzell, who graduated from North Delta and Northwest Mississippi Community College, has taken advantage of the internet and his love for playing basketball to build an impressive following on social media sites, especially Tik Tok. A national tour of players from Los Angeles stopped in Panola County to play a game and make videos. Footage from the event was broadcast on ESPN, Good Morning America, and many other news outlets.

Hartzell built his “Farm Hoops” brand with short videos of him dressed in boots and shorts and playing basketball around the farm. When his social media followers began to climb promoters from the West Coast contacted him about making appearances and hosting events. With that exposure the charismatic Hartzell saw and opportunity and has taken full advantage. He recently launched a clothing line with the Farm Hoops brand (www.farmhoops.com) and is currently negotiating with major brands to represent their products. So far, he has contracts with Body Armour sports drink and Manscape, the company that sells men’s grooming products. Hartzell is currently on tour with other social media stars, making appearances and meeting fans across the nation.