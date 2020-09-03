Saripkin takes plea deal, will do 17 years

Sardis businessman Michael Saripkin will spend the next 17 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Correction.

He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Gerald Chatham in the Batesville Courthouse about 11 a.m., and immediately taken back to the Panola County Jail where he will await transfer to a MDOC processing center before beginning his sentence.

Standing quietly with his attorney, Saripkin answered Judge Chatham’s questions politely and made no other comments as the court listened to the terms of the plea bargain worked out between the District Attorney’s Office and Tony Farese, counsel for the accused.

Saripkin was sentenced on two matters for a combined 27 years. Broken down, his incarceration will be 14 years for revocation of probation from a previous child sex crime case in 2013, three years for his current charge of child fondling, five years of probation that requires him to report monthly to an officer of the court, and five years of unsupervised probation.

This is a developing story, and additional details of this morning’s proceedings will be posted in an updated story about 5:30 p.m.