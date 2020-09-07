Faye Burns, 81

Faye Burns, age 81, entered the gates of Heaven Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2020, from her daughter’s home in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 7, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

She was born September 20, 1938 in Calhoun City, to the late Marshall and Celess Long Roberson.

She attended school in Darling.

Faye was a dedicated worker and became supervisor at Philmaid and later at Fruit of the Loom. She retired from Thermos in 2004.

Faye was profoundly dedicated to her church, New Hope Church of God for 50 years. She served in many different positions at the church, from Sunday school teacher to church clerk for the past 30 years.

Faye was loved and cherished by all who knew her for her kindness, faithfulness and gentle loving spirit.

She is survived by her beloved companion, Troy Aven of Batesville; her daughter, Carolyn Windham (Mike) of Oxford; two sisters, Georgie Stewart (Willie) of Greenville, Rossie Reeves (Kenny) of Oakland; brother, Wes Roberson (Linda) of Greenville; step-children, Ricky Burns (Sydney) and Melinda Vires (Randy) both of Olive Branch, Cindy McGehee (Steve) of Bartlett, TN; grandchildren, Angie Campbell (Jeff) of Batesville, Wayne Williams (April) and Tanya Durrance (Justin) both of Courtland, Marshall Hamblin (Thersa) of Harrison, AR.; step-grandchildren, Brandon Johnson (Holly), Cody Burns, Tony Stump, Matthew Stump and Ashley Fisher (Dakota) all of Olive Branch, Valerie Burns of Southaven, Lindsey Russell (Kurt) of Germantown, TN, Meredith McGehee and Hollie McGehee both of Memphis; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Burns; her son, Mark Hamblin; two brothers, Calvin and Howard Roberson; sister, Nancy Manning.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation in memory of Faye Burns can be made to the New Hope Church of God Building Fund at 209 West Street, Batesville, MS 38606.