William Garland Anderson, Jr., 75

William Garland Anderson, Jr., age 75, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at Cleveland Nursing Home and Rehab.

There was a graveside service Saturday, Sept. 5, at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Garland was born August 26, 1945 in Oxford, to the late William Garland and Annie Ruth Brewer Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was a retired truck driver and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Garland’s memory will be cherished by his daughter, Melissa Anderson Clayton (B.J.) of Pope; son, William Andrew “Andy” Anderson (Robin) of Batesville; four grandchildren, Hannah Clayton, Brendan Clayton, Andria Anderson and Hailey Anderson.

Along with his parents, Garland was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Anderson, Sr.