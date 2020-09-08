New Eagle Scouts in Troop 478

New Eagle Scouts

Pictured are TaDarrian Woodard (left) and Gabriel Towles (right) with Scoutmaster Jim Whitten.

The Boy Scouts from Batesville Troop 478 are two of the newest Eagle Scouts in the troop. Both men have been in Scouting for more than 10 and have held leadership positions up to senior patrol leader.

Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 30, was the setting for Gabriel Towles’ (front center) Eagle Ceremony. TaDarrian Woodard’s Eagle Ceremony date will be announced at a later date.