George Lee Alsup, Jr., 70

George Lee “Butch” Alsup, Jr., age 70, was called Home for the last Round-Up on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Memphis on October 18, 1949, where he spent his early years. He died at his home outside Como, surrounded by his family.

Butch, a hard worker, loved horses and the outdoors; but his family was the most important accomplishment of his life. He was a farrier, a hay farmer, and an iron worker.

Survivors include wife, Dale Catledge Alsup of Como; parents, George and Leona Alsup; sister, Betty Alsup; Toni Cerrito; and children, Virgil Alsup (Kim), Sumer Alsup Dempsey (Scooter), Angie Milliorn Clayton (Bobby), and Chris Milliorn (Amy). Grandchildren include Kalyn and Nathan Seale, Hunter Sims, Lane and Hayden Alsup, Tyler Wilson, Jake and Charlie Nell Clayton, Seth (Amber), Cason, and Olivia Milliorn. Great grandchildren are Kyleigh and Hendrix Milliorn.

The family is coordinating a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, the family had rather help be given anonymously to someone in need. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.