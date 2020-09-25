Phillips, Lartigue wed at North Oxford Baptist Church

Madison Elizabeth Phillips and Henri James Lartigue were united in marriage Jan. 4, at North Oxford Baptist Church in Oxford.

The bride is the daughter of Mrs. William Scott Phillips and the late Mr. Scott Phillips of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. David Marion Bryan and the late Mr. Bryan of Batesville, and Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Charles Phillips of Hattiesburg.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Honore’ John Lartigue of Southaven. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. James Franklin Gunn of Hernando, and Mr. and Mrs. Honore’ Joseph Lartigue of Memphis.

The ceremony was officiated by the Reverend Dr. Bryant Barnes of Columbia. Nuptial music was presented by Carolyn Sanson, pianist and Carolyn Magnini, organist. The candlelight service was set with a colonnade of towering hurricanes along the aisle and the altar rail adorned with candles and a garland of hydrangeas, lilies, and roses.

Program attendants were Carley O’ Connell Burns and Anna Caitlyn Johnson, friends of the bride.

Given in marriage by her brother, William Scott Phillips, Jr., the bride wore an ivory soft satin Mikado A line bridal gown with pockets and off the shoulder straps. She wore an opal and crystal embellished belt with a detachable train. She wore an ivory Allure Bridal veil trimmed in lace.

Madison carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas and moondial roses. It was accented with garden ranunculus, dusty miller and green hypericum berries. It was hand tied and wrapped with satin ribbons. It was also wrapped with her father’s red tie and pinned with her grandmother’s brooch. Special memory charms of her grandfather, David Bryan, and her father, Scott Phillips, were attached to her bouquet. Her bouquet was provided by Blossom’s Florist in Batesville.

Attending the bride as her maids of honor were her sister Marion Margaret Phillips and Leslie Taylor Pounds. Bridesmaids were Virginia Leigh Campbell, Alison Eve Floyd, Margaret Grace Griffin, Mary Claire Harvey, McKenlie Graham Nickels, Alyson Faith Parsons, Alex Jane Tankersley, Brittany Elizabeth Watson, Lindsay Faith Weldon, and Georganna Belle Howard Yaekel.

They wore a black sateen twill gown and carried hand tied nosegays of white hydrangea and roses mixed with hypericum and dusty miller also provided by Blossom’s Florist.

Honorary bridesmaids were the bride’s cousins, Jessika Tate Phillips and Shelby Sumner Dye.

Flower girls were Parker Anne Andrews and Bradley Rose Andrews. They wore handmade dresses of ecru batiste. The tea length dresses featured puff sleeves and a wide yoke collar smocked with seed pearls in a chevron pattern. They carried ivory baskets with rose petals.

The ring bearer was Forrest Charles Phillips, IV. He wore an adorable white and ecru romper that featured a square collar trimmed with ecru lace. He carried a white monogrammed initialed pillow with the wedding date.

The bridegroom’s father and brothers, Honore’ John Lartigue, Jr., and Michael Joseph Lartigue, were the best men.

Groomsmen were Mitchell Allen Bennett, Colby Joe Bortles, Darick James Hall, Robert Dalton Harper, Ryan Philip Joseph Leone, William Scott Phillips, Jr., James Vance Tatum, Jacob Carthel Weeden, Michael Wilson, and John Bryant Kennedy Woodman.

Ushers were Zachary Todd Boone, Adam Donald Haseley, John Roger Moore, V, and Jonathan Michael Sanford.

Following the ceremony, an elegant reception was held at The Lyric Theater in Oxford. Guests feasted with a diverse buffet served from ornate family silver accented with topiaries and rose orbs.

The dance floor was transformed into a fairytale ballroom with a floral chandelier amid twinkling lights and towering water filled cylinders topped with hydrangeas and roses.

Food and decorations were provided by Grande Design of Cleveland. The bride and groom’s cake was provided by Decorator’s Delight-Patricia Farrish of Batesville.

The bride’s cake was a round ivory, four tiered cake with individual layers consisting of white, chocolate, and strawberry topped with buttercream icing. White roses and baby’s breath adorned the top and side of the cake.

The groom’s cake was a square carrot cake with cream cheese icing with an initialed monogram on top of the cake.

Music was provided by Juke Joint Allstars of Memphis. The couple left the reception with a crowd waving Ole Miss pom poms.

On the eve of the wedding the bridegroom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at The Diamond Club at Swayze Field on the campus of The University of Mississippi.

A Bridal Luncheon honoring Madison and her bridesmaids was held at the Delta Delta Delta House on the day prior to the wedding. Hostesses were Joy Breland, Mary Morgan Bryan, Ginger Campbell, Caroline Harmon, Laurie Harvey, Bonni Howard, Lee Lawrence, Alana Phillips, Pam Phillips, Bebe Sumner, Courtney Watson, and Debra Weldon.

Following a honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple has made their home in Oxford. Madison is completing her Nursing Degree at the University of Southern Mississippi, and Henri is a catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies organization.