Batesville Muscle and Fitness Cuts Ribbon

Chad and JJ Heafner (center) hosted a Grand Opening ceremony the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 28, complete with a ribbon cutting with their children, and tours of Batesville Muscle and Fitness. Located in the former Deshea Townsend Fitness Academy building in the East Oaks Shopping Center on Hwy. 6, the business was completely remodeled earlier this year. Friends, family, city officials, and Ambassadors from Panola Partnership were on hand for the event. The gym/fitness center is filled with the latest and newest exercise equipment and the business offers a variety of participation plans, including special classes, general instruction, and overall wellness programs. (Jeremy Weldon)