Drive-Thru BBQ In Crenshaw

First responders from Panola, Quitman, Tunica, and Tate Counties were treated to a drive-thru barbecue dinner on Saturday, Sept. 26, on Main Street in Crenshaw. Michael and Deberia Banger-Coleman sponsored the appreciation event and turnout of policemen, firefighters, state troopers, EMTs, and deputies from area Sheriff’s Offices was steady most of the afternoon. The sponsors said they were compelled to serve the plates of food to first responders who have served during the trying times of the pandemic. The Town of Crenshaw is uniquely positioned in northwestern Panola County (mostly) and its general trade area reaches all four of the North Mississippi counties. In this photo, Crenshaw Police Chief Adrian Kirkwood is pictured with Chef Nathan Fondren who oversaw the cooking for the event. (Contributed)