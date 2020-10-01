Five charged, three others sought following B’ville shooting

Two people remain hospitalized and five suspects are in jail following a Monday night shooting in west Batesville. Police are also searching for three more people they believe were involved.

An adult female and a juvenile male are reportedly in stable condition at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

Batesville Police Department Chief Deputy Kerry Pittman said Thursday investigators don’t believe the victims of the shootings were involved in whatever events led to the gunfire, but police are still gathering information about the matter.

The shooting was reported at 206-208 Fisher Street, a dead end road behind the Graves Oil Company area.

“We are still unsure what it started over and different people have told us different stories,” Pittman said. “A gunshot is not that unusual and our officers respond to those all the time, but this isn’t something that usually happens in Batesville. More suspects may be arrested as the investigation continues.”

Five people – three men and two women – are in the Panola County Jail, each charged with aggravated assault. Pittman said those five were arrested because witnesses told police they saw them firing a gun during the melee.

Each of the arrested made an initial court appearance Wednesday and are being held on $150,000 bonds.

None of the suspects were injured in the shootings. They are: Jatrian Lee, (30) Anthony Flowers (21), Shanique Lee (29), and Kimberly Ellis (40), all of Batesville; and Antonio Childs (38) of Sardis.

Pittman said Batesville police officers are familiar with most of the suspects, and have had interactions with them from previous law enforcement calls.

Pittman said the department is stepping up patrols in the area. No other shootings, or other retaliation activity, has been reported in the area since the arrests, he said.

Anyone with information about the shootings should contact an officer at 563-5653.