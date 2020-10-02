13-year-old charged with stabbing younger sister

A 13-year-old Batesville boy was taken into custody by the Batesville Police Department Thursday afternoon, and has been charged with the stabbing of his 10-year-old sister.

The alleged assault happened at the housing complex commonly called the Leonard Street apartments located on the short street between MLK Jr. Drive and Patton Lane.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She was first taken to Panola Medical Center with multiple stab wounds about 5 p.m., and hospital personnel contacted the police. She was transported to the Memphis hospital shortly afterwards.

Her brother was taken to the juvenile detention center in Greenwood and will remain there until his initial court appearance, probably early next week.

BPD investigators were still interviewing family members and gathering more information Friday morning. The decision of whether to charge the suspect as a juvenile or adult will depend on what police are able to learn over the weekend, according to Deputy Chief Kerry Pittman.