October 14, 2020

Doris Shields, 79

Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Doris McGee Shields, age 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Funeral services for Doris will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Shiloh United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 8  p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Nana as she was affectionally known by many family and friends was born on Oct. 29, 1940 to the late Homer and Merle McGee in Pope.

She was a retired health insurance clerk for Parkview Clinic in Batesville, where she worked for many years. In her down time, she enjoyed going to yard sales, being with her grandchildren, traveling and camping. Doris was also a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her wonderful husband, Howard Shields in Pope, MS; two children, Debbie Wallace (Gary) of Sardis, and Greg Boyles (Mary) of Pope; one sister, Sherry “Sissy” Darby (Tommy) of Enid; 5 grandchildren, Zach, J.P., Rachel, Michael, and Elizabeth; 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry “Bobo” McGee.

She will be missed dearly throughout her family and the community.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, you may send those to the Chapel Hill Cemetery Funds c/o Greg Boyles, 1966 Leslie Road. Pope, MS 38658.

 

