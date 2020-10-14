expand
October 14, 2020

Mary C. Halford, 64

Published 10:46 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Mary Catherine “Cathy” Halford, age 64, passed away Tuesday,  Oct. 13, 2020,  at the Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle in Columbus.

Cathy was born on December 19, 1955 to the late Cleon and Catherine Whitehead Bowman in Franklin County, MS. She worked as a cashier and was a member of the Leflore Baptist Church.

Those left behind to cherish her precious memory include her three children, Nikki Mattson of Oxford, MS, Kevin Miller of Oregon City, OR, and Chris Wade of Greenville; one brother, Gary Bowman of Roxie; and 3 grandchildren, Katelyn Bruce of Oxford, MS, Maddie Belle Miller and Mollie Miller both of Oregon City, OR.

A memorial service for Cathy will be held at a later date.

