October 17, 2020

Biscuits and gravy, and a bottle of beer

Published 5:57 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

The Batesville Cracker Barrel will begin serving alcohol Dec. 1 sources tell The Panolian.

Nationwide, the Tennessee-based chain of homestyle restaurants hopes to have adult drinks on menus in 600 locations by the first of next year.

Originally the alcohol sales targeted the dinner crowd, but in a recent earnings call, Cracker Barrel president and CEO Sandra B. Cochran said the mimosas were becoming “quite popular” with breakfast and lunch diners, according to a newspaper report from the Tampa Bay Times.

In Florida, the restaurant began selling beer and light wine in June. The approximate 20 locations that were test marketed showed the move was popular with diners.

Some on-line menus for Cracker Barrel locations across the South already feature Gambino Sparkling Wine, and various moscato, merlot, and chardonnay choices by Sutter Home.

Beer selections at other locations include the Budweiser, Miller, and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer brands in addition to Angry Orchard Cider and Twisted Tea.

Also advertised are orange and strawberry mimosas, traditional morning cocktails. 

The company’s website does not say what hours alcohol is served in other locations, or if there are any limits for customers.

In Batesville, restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic beverages with little oversight other than what is provided by the State of Mississippi’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Wait staff under the age of 18 are usually not allowed to serve alcohol to customers, but a clearer understanding of those rules will come if the local Cracker Barrel does begin offering adult drinks as planned.

 

 

 

