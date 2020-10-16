expand
October 17, 2020

Claudia Danielle McCool, 27

Published 5:27 pm Friday, October 16, 2020
Claudia Danielle McCool, 27, of Sardis, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Danielle was born on July 29, 1993 in Greenville, to Lisa Odem Ivey and William Frank McCool. In her younger years, she was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She enjoyed softball and basketball. She was a private and independent person but was also a caring and giving individual.

She loved music, dancing, reading, and writing poems. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Greenville,  and was a proud recruit of the United States Army where she was studying to become a combat medic. Danielle was a devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her three year-old daughter, Layla Jade Odom of Southaven; her parents, Lisa Odem Ivey of Sardis, and William Frank McCool of Greenville; and two brothers, Andrew Frank Tominello (Kate) of Greenville, and Nicholas Freeman Tominello of Benton, AR.

There will be no services at this time, but the family deeply appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.

 

