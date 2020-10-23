expand
October 25, 2020

Bobbie Jean Dickey, 90

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 12:09 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Bobbie Jean Dickey, 90, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Batesville. Ms. Dickey is the widow of the late Joseph D. Dickey.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family received friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.. Due to the inclement weather, all services were held at Wells’ Funeral Home.

Bobbie Jean was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Derma, to the late John H., and Myrtle D. Rodgers Betterton. Following her retirement as a beautician, she became a full-time homemaker, enjoying watching game shows, spending time with family, and working in her vegetable garden. 

She also was a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church in Batesville.

 

The family that will cherish her memory include two daughters, Martha Sue Dickey Hendrix (Tommy) of Batesville; Joyce Dickey Williams of Batesville; a son, Danny Dickey (Pamela) of Batesville; four grandchildren, Cindy Gayle Pierce (Russell), David Alan Hendrix, Joey Williams, and Jonathan Dickey (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Carson Pierce and Bryson Dickey.

Along with her parents and husband, Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Livingston, and her second husband, Walter Crafton.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, you may send those to the Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

 

