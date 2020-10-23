expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Doris McGee Shields, 79

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 12:13 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Doris McGee Shields, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 12, 2020. 

Funeral services for Doris were held at 2  p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Shiloh United Methodist Church with interment at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family received friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Nana as she was affectionately known by many family and friends was born on Oct. 29, 1940 to the late Homer and Merle McGee of Pope. She was a retired health insurance clerk for Parkview Clinic in Batesville, where she worked for many years. In her down time, she enjoyed going to yard sales, being with her grandchildren, traveling and camping. Doris was also a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. 

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her wonderful husband, Howard Shields of Pope; two children, Debbie Wallace (Gary) of Sardis, and Greg Boyles (Mary) of Pope; one sister, Sherry “Sissy” Darby (Tommy) of Enid; 5 grandchildren, Zach, J.P., Rachel, Michael, and Elizabeth; 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. 

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry “Bobo” McGee. 

She will be missed dearly throughout her family and the community. 

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers, you may send those to the Chapel Hill Cemetery Funds c/o Greg Boyles, 1966 Leslie Road. Pope, MS 38658.

 

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Doris McGee Shields, 79

Bobbie Jean Dickey, 90

Work-Based Learning class visits Lakewood

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

Panola County News

Sardis attorney memorialized in Mississippi Bar ceremony

Batesville News

Batesville family raising Down Syndrome awareness in October

Panola County News

Mt. Olivet Rd. Events Timeline

Panola County News

Sheriff’s Office updates Gaines death investigation

Batesville News

Boy Scouts Family Campout

Batesville News

Scouting Fun at Batesville Mounds

Batesville News

Christmas Parade set for Dec. 8

Batesville News

Biscuits and gravy, and a bottle of beer

Panola County News

Batesville will have Halloween with normal curfew

Crime

Deputy Clyde Gill graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

Panola County News

Yoshi Hardrick enjoys return home

News

South Panola High School Homecoming Court Sophomores and Freshmen

Batesville News

City wants to stop single meters for multiple rentals

News

State COVID data rising; four more Panola Co. deaths

Batesville News

Railroad upgrades in B’ville will spur economic growth

Panola County News

Return of bingo good for volunteer firefighters of Panola

Panola County News

Growers rush to harvest soybeans before Delta visits

Batesville News

City will require natural gas hookups for new construction

Panola County News

County follows state lead on face masks

Panola County News

Absentee voting underway, PPE received for precincts

Batesville News

13-year-old charged with stabbing younger sister

Batesville News

Five charged, three others sought following B’ville shooting

News

Ole Miss hosts public hearing on Initiative 65