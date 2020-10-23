Eone Veazey Caldwell, 93

Eone Veazey Caldwell

Eone Veazey Caldwell was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Memphis, to Allen Thurman Veazey and Mildred Gabbert Veazey. She passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Senatobia Providence Place.

Eone attended and graduated from Senatobia High School where she participated in the band and was the senior class Valedictorian. She continued her education at Gulf Park College in Long Beach, for two years, then attended the University of Mississippi, served as president of the YWCA, was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority, and graduated with a B S in Education in 1950.

After college, she taught school in Moss Point. Eone married Perrin L. Caldwell and lived and worked on the air force bases where he was stationed in Winter Haven, Fla., and at Bartow Air Force Base in Selma, Ala.

While living in Florida she learned to water ski, a hobby for which she continued to share with her family and friends well into her eighties. Eone returned to Senatobia and taught elementary at Senatobia School; worked as secretary for her husband, and with the birth of her two children became the ultimate homemaker.

She was a faithful member of the Senatobia Presbyterian Church; always an active participant in Sunday School, the women’s circle group, and other activities. She was involved in and supported many local community projects, activities, and organizations to benefit Senatobia throughout her life as she loved dearly the town in which she grew up.

Eone had a special love for being outside, planting and nurturing her plants, flowers, and garden. Aside from a green thumb she had a wealth of talents including being an exceptional cook.

She loved to play bridge with friends and was an avid Ole Miss baseball and basketball fan. Eone was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perrin L. Caldwell and parents, Allen Thurman Veazey and Mildred Gabbert Veazey. She is survived by her sons, Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Batesville, and Thurman V. Caldwell (Rebecca) of Senatobia, and grandchildren, Thurman V. Caldwell, Jr., Lela Grace Caldwell, and Eason Lowrey Caldwell.

Memorials may be sent to Magnolia Heights School or Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Services were held Sunday, Oct. 18, at Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Burial followed in Bethesda Cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.