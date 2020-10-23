expand
Ad Spot

October 25, 2020

Eone Veazey Caldwell, 93

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 11:46 am Friday, October 23, 2020

Eone Veazey Caldwell

Eone Veazey Caldwell was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Memphis, to Allen Thurman Veazey and Mildred Gabbert Veazey. She passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Senatobia Providence Place.

Eone attended and graduated from Senatobia High School where she participated in the band and was the senior class Valedictorian. She continued her education at Gulf Park College in Long Beach, for two years, then attended the University of Mississippi, served as president of the YWCA, was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority, and graduated with a B S in Education in 1950.

After college, she taught school in Moss Point. Eone married Perrin L. Caldwell and lived and worked on the air force bases where he was stationed in Winter Haven, Fla., and at Bartow Air Force Base in Selma, Ala.

While living in Florida she learned to water ski, a hobby for which she continued to share with her family and friends well into her eighties. Eone returned to Senatobia and taught elementary at Senatobia School; worked as secretary for her husband, and with the birth of her two children became the ultimate homemaker.

She was a faithful member of the Senatobia Presbyterian Church; always an active participant in Sunday School, the women’s circle group, and other activities. She was involved in and supported many local community projects, activities, and organizations to benefit Senatobia throughout her life as she loved dearly the town in which she grew up.

Eone had a special love for being outside, planting and nurturing her plants, flowers, and garden.  Aside from a green thumb she had a wealth of talents including being an exceptional cook.

She loved to play bridge with friends and was an avid Ole Miss baseball and basketball fan. Eone was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put others first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Perrin L. Caldwell and parents, Allen Thurman Veazey and Mildred Gabbert Veazey. She is survived by her sons, Perrin Caldwell, Jr. of Batesville, and Thurman V. Caldwell (Rebecca) of Senatobia, and grandchildren, Thurman V. Caldwell, Jr., Lela Grace Caldwell, and Eason Lowrey Caldwell.

Memorials may be sent to Magnolia Heights School or Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Services were held Sunday, Oct. 18, at Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Burial followed in Bethesda Cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Doris McGee Shields, 79

Bobbie Jean Dickey, 90

Work-Based Learning class visits Lakewood

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

Panola County News

Sardis attorney memorialized in Mississippi Bar ceremony

Batesville News

Batesville family raising Down Syndrome awareness in October

Panola County News

Mt. Olivet Rd. Events Timeline

Panola County News

Sheriff’s Office updates Gaines death investigation

Batesville News

Boy Scouts Family Campout

Batesville News

Scouting Fun at Batesville Mounds

Batesville News

Christmas Parade set for Dec. 8

Batesville News

Biscuits and gravy, and a bottle of beer

Panola County News

Batesville will have Halloween with normal curfew

Crime

Deputy Clyde Gill graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

Panola County News

Yoshi Hardrick enjoys return home

News

South Panola High School Homecoming Court Sophomores and Freshmen

Batesville News

City wants to stop single meters for multiple rentals

News

State COVID data rising; four more Panola Co. deaths

Batesville News

Railroad upgrades in B’ville will spur economic growth

Panola County News

Return of bingo good for volunteer firefighters of Panola

Panola County News

Growers rush to harvest soybeans before Delta visits

Batesville News

City will require natural gas hookups for new construction

Panola County News

County follows state lead on face masks

Panola County News

Absentee voting underway, PPE received for precincts

Batesville News

13-year-old charged with stabbing younger sister

Batesville News

Five charged, three others sought following B’ville shooting

News

Ole Miss hosts public hearing on Initiative 65