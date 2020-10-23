Haunted by a not-so-scary movie

Today’s Special

Finally, after 35 years of wondering and searching, I have seen the conclusion of “The Midnight Hour.” I don’t remember what kept me from watching the end of this rather hokie horror movie back in 1985…probably our own Halloween activities, the boys would have been 4 years old at the time.

I remember scenes of zombies, werewolves and witches invading a teen Halloween party in this town with a witchy past. And the teen star drove the coolest restored blue convertible Cadillac I’d ever seen. It was truly a horror when the werewolf ripped through the soft vinyl top with his sharp claws. But for some unknown reason I had to turn it off that Halloween night…the memory remained and I was left hanging.

After thinking about it, I do believe that the zombie movies as of late must have taken cue from this vintage one with its walking dead. The zombies, and there was quite a variety of them, walked to town and performed their dastardly deeds then made their way back to the ancient cemetery, but only after a spooky good monster dance scene.

The cast of characters and their costumes made this old movie fun to watch… at last, in its entirety. You might say I’m easily entertained. There is no streaming Hulu, Netflix or even Disney in our neck of the woods.

Remembering this old unfinished movie and wishing to see the end of it had become a Halloween tradition of sorts for me, which I guess has now ended since DW found it on YouTube. Because Internet access is either a trick or a treat out here it took us two evenings to watch the entire movie, making the anticipation even more suspenseful

That’s what I love about Halloween movies, that slightly scary, unsettled feeling, which has now been laid to rest. That is until, however, Zachary reminded us of another vintage movie to find and watch again for yet another Halloween thrill. I wonder where “Mr. Boogedy” has been hiding all these years.

Recipes of the Week

For dinner and Halloween movies

Chicken Tortilla Soup

2 14.5 cans chicken broth

1 can black beans,

1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 4-ounce can diced green chilies

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

Salt to taste

1-pound chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

Mix canned ingredients in large saucepan. Stir in cumin, chili powder and salt. Gently bring to a boil, simmer for 15 minutes. Add chicken and continuing simmering until warmed thoroughly. Serve with tortilla strips, shredded Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, and chopped onion. *Option: add ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper for more heat!

Jalapeno Cornbread

3 cups self-rising cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

Dash garlic powder

2 cups milk

½ cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 cup cream corn

½ cup diced pimento

1 large onion

1 ½ cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

¼ cup jalapeño peppers, chopped

4 slices bacon, fried, crumbled

Whisk dry ingredients together. Mix milk, oil, eggs and corn together, then add to meal mixture. Stir well. Sauté onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil until translucent. Add onion and remaining ingredients. Pour batter into greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Bake in 375-degree oven for 40 – 45 minutes.

Frightening Good Chocolate Fondue

1 cup heavy cream

1 cinnamon stick broken

2 cardamon pods, slightly crushed

2 whole cloves

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of sea salt

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

In small saucepan combine cream, spices and salt. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat, set aside to steep for 20 minutes. Strain cream to remove the spices, return to saucepan over low-heat. Place chocolate in a heatproof bowl in the meantime. When cream begins to simmer, remove from heat and pour over the chocolate. Allow to sit for 3 minutes to melt chocolate. Whisk until smooth. Transfer to a fondue pot for serving. Dippers: cubed pound cake or brownies, strawberries, orange slices, grapes, sliced kiwi, or any fresh fruit.