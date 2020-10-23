Letter to the Editor

No reason to cancel Scare on the Square

Dear Editor,

I want to know why the Scare on the Square is canceled.

We have had an event on the Square every Thursday night in October. We have had kickball every Monday night for four or five weeks. Softball tournaments about every weekend, the gun show this past weekend, and so on and so on.

Why take this away from the kids? Let the parents that want to bring their kids do so and the parents that don’t, they can stay home.

Biggest hypocritical thing this month. Our politicians are a bunch of idiots! #Trump2020

s/Drew Ray

Batesville