Sardis attorney memorialized in Mississippi Bar ceremony

The Late William J. Clayton

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, The Mississippi Bar held the 92nd Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson.

Attorneys and judges memorialized included William “Bill” Joseph Clayton of Sardis. He died Sept. 9, 2019, and is buried at Rose Hill Cemetery.

He was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a graduate of The University of Mississippi School of Law. He was later elected to serve as Panola County’s prosecuting attorney He was multi-talented and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and loved dogs.

As a pilot, he enjoyed flying and in his spare time, he loved to read, make jewelry, gunsmith, and photographer. The attorney also enjoyed woodworking and is remembered as a history buff. He was a member of the DeSoto Gun Club, the NRA, the Confederate Air Force, and the Panola County Airport Board.

In the past, family and friends have attended in person. This year, due to concerns about COVID-19, the ceremony was live streamed.

Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph presided over the program, and The Mississippi Bar President Jennifer Ingram Johnson presented the eulogy. David Maron, Chair of the Memorial Service Committee, proposed the Memorial Resolution. Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph

responded on behalf of the Court.

The Mississippi Bar hosts the Memorial Service annually to acknowledge and pay tribute to those attorneys and judges who departed this life in the past year. The program expresses gratitude and appreciation for each person’s efforts to contribute to the profession and rule of law in the State of Mississippi.