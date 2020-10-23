expand
October 25, 2020

Work-Based Learning class visits Lakewood

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 11:51 am Friday, October 23, 2020

Work-Based Learning

The Work-Based Learning classes at South Panola High School visited with the property manager Melanie McDaniel at the Lakewood Apartments on Thursday, Oct. 8. Students learned about the rental process. Pictured are (front, from left) Melanie McDaniel, property manager, Mayce Harper, Mia Jackson, Zykerria Sanford, McGheyla Patton,  Leah Anne Wrenn, instructor, (back) Lynzi Coleman, Rachel Hettel, Trae Ellis, Calvin Cole, Travis Willingham. (Contributed)

