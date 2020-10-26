expand
October 26, 2020

Manley Ross, Jr., 76

Published 9:39 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Manley “Sonny” Ross, Jr, 76, of Batesville, a retired dispatcher with Roadway, died Oct. 24, 2020, at State Veterans Home in Oxford. Funeral services were  held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Mr. Ross was a US Army veteran, Vietnam War Era and a Mason.

He was a Baptist.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Sandra Fay Sweatt Ross, of Batesville; two sons,

Joseph Manly Ross of Madison, IN, and James Patrick Ross of Columbus, IN; a daughter, Andrea Paulette Webb of Wynn, AR; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Williams of Clarksdale; grandchildren Abagail Ross, Tyler Ross, Zachery Ross, Lisa Webb, Damien Queen and Trake Webb; and great-grandchildren Tylan Hubbard, Weston Webb and Della Jane Webb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pope Manley Ross, Sr and Earlene Brown Ross.

Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale had charge of arrangements.

