expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Patricia  West, 65

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 9:40 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Patricia “Pat” West, 65, passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville,  after a long fight with cancer.

The family received friends on Saturday, Oct. 24  from 9 a.m. until the service at11 a.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was at  Marks Cemetery.

Patricia Idell Dover was born in Marks  on Oct. 23, 1954, to the late William Elmer Dover, Jr. and Barbara Ann Criswell Dover. She graduated from Quitman County High School in 1973.

In 1988, Mrs. Pat took over New Beginnings Christian Academy, operated and kept the school open until 2001. After her three children graduated, she said her job was done. She was a loving mother, meme, sister, friend & witness to all who knew her. She was a Godly woman, a member of Calvary Baptist Church for about fifty years. She was one of ten children.

Those whom she leaves behind to cherish her legacy and memory include two sons, Jason West (Angie) of Senatobia; Timothy West (Brooke) of Marks; one daughter, Pam West of Marks; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; four sisters, Glenda Moore (and the late Jimmy) of Marks, Pamela Jean Webb of Crowder,  Mary Ann Willard of Meridian,  Kathy Dover of Batesville, Vicky Bowles (and the late Edgar) of Marks, and Nita Wilson (Bobby Clay) of Marks; two brothers, Perry Dover (Patrice) of Senatobia, and Wesley Dover (Tanya) of Sardis; sister in law, VV Dover of Sardis; ; a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Elmer and Barbara Dover, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Randolph Dover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Marks or the American Cancer Society.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Silver Alert issued for Grenada woman in ’05 Dodge van

Patricia  West, 65

Manley Ross, Jr., 76

Doris McGee Shields, 79

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

Silver Alert issued for Grenada woman in ’05 Dodge van

Panola County News

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

Panola County News

Sardis attorney memorialized in Mississippi Bar ceremony

Batesville News

Batesville family raising Down Syndrome awareness in October

Panola County News

Mt. Olivet Rd. Events Timeline

Panola County News

Sheriff’s Office updates Gaines death investigation

Batesville News

Boy Scouts Family Campout

Batesville News

Scouting Fun at Batesville Mounds

Batesville News

Christmas Parade set for Dec. 8

Batesville News

Biscuits and gravy, and a bottle of beer

Panola County News

Batesville will have Halloween with normal curfew

Crime

Deputy Clyde Gill graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

Panola County News

Yoshi Hardrick enjoys return home

News

South Panola High School Homecoming Court Sophomores and Freshmen

Batesville News

City wants to stop single meters for multiple rentals

News

State COVID data rising; four more Panola Co. deaths

Batesville News

Railroad upgrades in B’ville will spur economic growth

Panola County News

Return of bingo good for volunteer firefighters of Panola

Panola County News

Growers rush to harvest soybeans before Delta visits

Batesville News

City will require natural gas hookups for new construction

Panola County News

County follows state lead on face masks

Panola County News

Absentee voting underway, PPE received for precincts

Batesville News

13-year-old charged with stabbing younger sister

Batesville News

Five charged, three others sought following B’ville shooting