Patricia  West, 65

Patricia “Pat” West, 65, passed away early Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, 2020, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville, after a long fight with cancer.

The family received friends on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until the service at11 a.m. in the chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment was at Marks Cemetery.

Patricia Idell Dover was born in Marks on Oct. 23, 1954, to the late William Elmer Dover, Jr. and Barbara Ann Criswell Dover. She graduated from Quitman County High School in 1973.

In 1988, Mrs. Pat took over New Beginnings Christian Academy, operated and kept the school open until 2001. After her three children graduated, she said her job was done. She was a loving mother, meme, sister, friend & witness to all who knew her. She was a Godly woman, a member of Calvary Baptist Church for about fifty years. She was one of ten children.

Those whom she leaves behind to cherish her legacy and memory include two sons, Jason West (Angie) of Senatobia; Timothy West (Brooke) of Marks; one daughter, Pam West of Marks; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; four sisters, Glenda Moore (and the late Jimmy) of Marks, Pamela Jean Webb of Crowder, Mary Ann Willard of Meridian, Kathy Dover of Batesville, Vicky Bowles (and the late Edgar) of Marks, and Nita Wilson (Bobby Clay) of Marks; two brothers, Perry Dover (Patrice) of Senatobia, and Wesley Dover (Tanya) of Sardis; sister in law, VV Dover of Sardis; ; a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Elmer and Barbara Dover, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, Randolph Dover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of Marks or the American Cancer Society.