October 26, 2020

Silver Alert issued for Grenada woman in ’05 Dodge van

Published 12:11 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

Panolian website readers can help authorities by alerting police if you see this woman in the Batesville area. It’s just a 30 minute drive from her last known whereabouts to Panola County. Will update if the Silver Alert is canceled.

 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67 year old Dora Lee Jackson of Grenada, in Grenada County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 291 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, October 23, 2020, in the 800 block of Washington Street in Grenada County.

Dora Lee Jackson is believed to be in a 2005 gold Dodge Caravan bearing MS license plate GAA2872 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Dora Lee Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dora Lee Jackson contact Grenada Police Department at 662-226-1211.

