October 28, 2020

Melvin Edward Crawley, 66

Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Bro. Melvin Edward Crawley, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at his residence in Pontotoc.

He was born Dec. 28, 1953, to Tiger Edward and Viola Mae Maynard Crawley. Melvin was a Southern Baptist Minister, having recently retired from Immanuel Baptist Church in Pontotoc, after 22 years. He enjoyed gospel music, fishing and football, especially the South Panola Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 29,  at Immanuel Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Water Valley. The family prefers that mask be worn at the service.  Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Young Crawley, a son, John Crawley (Mandy), two daughters, Becky Crawley and Jessica Crawley, a sister, Dot Crawley Heath, a brother, Alfred Crawley (Diane), and four grandchildren, Cooper Crawley, Swayzie Crawley, Emma Young and Caleb Young. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Libby Sherwood and Wanda Crawley and two brothers, Joe Crawley and Tiger Willard Crawley.

Pallbearers will be Cory Holland, Derek Holland, Chris Thompson, Jerry Garrison, Joe Bennett, Will Connor, Paul McGehee, Al Crawley and Gerald Dye.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

 

Melvin Edward Crawley, 66

