SP game moved to this Friday

The South Panola High School football game scheduled for Nov. 6 at Warren Central High School has been moved to this Friday, Oct. 30.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in Vicksburg.

Airtime for the Tigers’ pre-game broadcast will be at 6 p.m. The one-hour show before the game will be broadcast over radio by 100.5 FM, The New Sound of Country station.

Live streaming of the broadcast and the football game, powered by the WiFi Sports Network, will be available at www.sptigerden.com and can be accessed on any computer with an app that can be easily downloaded for any mobile device.