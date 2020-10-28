expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

SP game moved to this Friday

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The South Panola High School football game scheduled for Nov. 6 at Warren Central High School has been moved to this Friday, Oct. 30.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. in Vicksburg.

Airtime for the Tigers’ pre-game broadcast will be at 6 p.m. The one-hour show before the game will be broadcast over radio by 100.5 FM, The New Sound of Country station.

Live streaming of the broadcast and the football game, powered by the WiFi Sports Network, will be available at www.sptigerden.com and can be accessed on any computer with an app that can be easily downloaded for any mobile device.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

No undecided voters left at this point

Remembering the Raggedy Man at Halloween

Fresh coffee and scripture needed each morning

FBI: Shots fired at youth not hate crime

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE

Panola County News

FBI: Shots fired at youth not hate crime

Panola County News

Lifeguard has new ambulances for Panola

Panola County News

Silver Alert issued for Grenada woman in ’05 Dodge van

Panola County News

Courtland’s Roan Crowned Again

Panola County News

Sardis attorney memorialized in Mississippi Bar ceremony

Batesville News

Batesville family raising Down Syndrome awareness in October

Panola County News

Mt. Olivet Rd. Events Timeline

Panola County News

Sheriff’s Office updates Gaines death investigation

Batesville News

Boy Scouts Family Campout

Batesville News

Scouting Fun at Batesville Mounds

Batesville News

Christmas Parade set for Dec. 8

Batesville News

Biscuits and gravy, and a bottle of beer

Panola County News

Batesville will have Halloween with normal curfew

Crime

Deputy Clyde Gill graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

Panola County News

Yoshi Hardrick enjoys return home

News

South Panola High School Homecoming Court Sophomores and Freshmen

Batesville News

City wants to stop single meters for multiple rentals

News

State COVID data rising; four more Panola Co. deaths

Batesville News

Railroad upgrades in B’ville will spur economic growth

Panola County News

Return of bingo good for volunteer firefighters of Panola

Panola County News

Growers rush to harvest soybeans before Delta visits

Batesville News

City will require natural gas hookups for new construction

Panola County News

County follows state lead on face masks

Panola County News

Absentee voting underway, PPE received for precincts