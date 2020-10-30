expand
October 31, 2020

20 Years Marked at Angela’s Hair Designs

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 3:30 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

 

The Oct. 24, 2000, edition of The Panolian ran a photo of the official Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of Angela’s Hair Designs on Hwy. 51N. In the photo taken 20 years ago readers will recognize friends and officials gathered for the big day. There was no special event to mark the anniversary this year, but the hair professionals at Angela’s said they are thankful for their loyal customers over the years. Like all other salons in the state and the country, Angela’s Hair Designs has safety guidelines for their clients while in the business and follows strict cleaning procedures for themselves and customers. Pictured this week at Angela’s are (from left) Annie Ruth Putman, Pam Mattox, Angela Swindoll, and Casandra Newton.

