October 31, 2020

Virginia Louse Aldridge, 92

Published 3:42 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Virginia Louse Aldridge, known affectionately as Mama Louise, age 92, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at her home in Crowder.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1,  in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Center Hill Cemetery in Courtland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Louise was born June 8, 1928, to the late Luther Robert Eads and Mary Bell Houston Eads.  She attended and supported Crowder Assembly of God throughout her life and enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by four brothers; James L. Eads, Doyle Eads, Dwight Eads, and Billy Eads, sister; Teresa Paynter, son; Jimmy “Bodie” Aldridge; and granddaughter; Leslie Jill Aldridge.

The loving family she leaves behind includes; son Mark Aldridge (Quenna) of Killen AL, daughters; Vicky Lynn Aldridge Hardy and Carol Jane Aldridge both of Crowder, brothers;  Bobby Eads, of Rochester, MI, Thomas “Bunk” Eads of Crowder, sisters; Georgia Mae Burkes and Florence Ophelia Sills both of Southaven, Joyce Harding of Nesbit, grandchildren;  Becky Hardy of Crowder, Tandy Aldridge and Tanner Aldridge both of Florence, AL, Jimmy Aldridge, Robert Aldridge, and Brianna Aldridge of Killen, AL, great-grandsons;  Hunter Aldridge and Maddox Aldridge of Florence, AL, great-great-grandson;  River James Aldridge of Killen, AL, and many nieces and nephews.

Mama Louise was known for her generosity. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Virginia Louse Aldridge, 92

