November 4, 2020

Darby wins Constable race by more than 600 votes

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

 

Dennis Darby has beaten Maurice Market in the Panola County Constable District 2 race.

Darby led the in-person voting at the precincts by a total of 4,809  to 4,313.

After absentee votes were counted, Darby was ahead 5,767 to 5,164.

The former Sheriff, who lost to Shane Phelps last year, was successful in his bid to return to Panola County elected  office. A breakdown of each precinct will be posted later this morning when available.

A reminder for readers – the Election Commission has 10 days to certify the results of the election.

 

 

