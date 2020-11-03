Election Commissioner Belk keeps post by wide margin

With all 21 precincts reporting, and absentee ballots counted, Wayne Belk has outpolled Gloria Tucker in the race for Election Commissioner in District 3.

In the precinct voting, the incumbent Belk garnered 1,794 votes to Tucker’s 1,214. The absentee votes were about even for that race, with Belk ultimately winning by a count of 2,065 to 1,427.

The absentee vote counting was finished early Wednesday morning and announced by the Circuit Clerk’s office just before 7 a.m.

A breakdown of votes by precincts will be posted later this morning.