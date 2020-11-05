Garden Club awards NWCC scholarship

The DeSoto Civic Garden Club (DCGC) was recently informed by Patti Gordon, Executive Director of the Office of Institutional Advancement at Northwest Community College, that the student who was selected for a scholarship to attend Northwest Community College for 2020-2021 was Logan Pruitt who is a graduate of Olive Branch High School.

This scholarship which was provided by DCGC was open for all students to apply in the following counties that NWCC serves. They are as follows: Calhoun, Tate, Quitman, Yalobusha, Tallahatchie, DeSoto, Tunica, Benton, Lafayette and Panola.

Previously in 2018, Jessica Humphreys, a resident of Byhalia in Marshall County, applied and received a scholarship in Forestry and Wildlife.

In order to be considered for this scholarship, students complete the application process and submit it to the Northwest Foundation for consideration. At Northwest this year, scholarship recipient Logan Pruitt’s plan is to study forestry which fulfills the requirement of the DCGC scholarship winner to have a major in some aspect of horticulture or forestry. In 2020, DCGC was able to provide funds for this student’s scholarship to Northwest through the club’s biennial fundraiser from monies in 2018 at Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando.

The DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the Deep South Region of Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Hills and Delta District.

CUTLINE: Logan Pruitt