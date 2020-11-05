Heflin House Brunch/ Game Day set for Nov. 20

The Heflin House Brunch Crew is preparing for the Nov. 20 event.

The Heflin House will have a special day on Friday, Nov. 20, with brunch and game day. Brunch seating will be at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person.

A bake sale will be part of the day’s activities. Games for the day will be Mahjong, Bunco, Bridge, Rook, Dominoes, and more.

The historic Heflin House is located at 304 South Main St., in Sardis. For brunch reservations contact Grace West (662-734-2100) or Marie Lipscomb (662-604-0597).

Cutline: The Heflin House Brunch Crew is preparing for the Nov. 20 event.