expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Heflin House Brunch/ Game Day set for Nov. 20

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 2:01 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

 The Heflin House Brunch Crew is preparing for the Nov. 20 event.

 

The Heflin House will have a special day on Friday, Nov. 20, with brunch and game day. Brunch seating will be at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per person.

A bake sale will be part of the day’s activities. Games for the day will be Mahjong, Bunco, Bridge, Rook, Dominoes, and more.

The historic Heflin House is located at 304 South Main St., in Sardis. For brunch reservations contact Grace West (662-734-2100) or Marie Lipscomb (662-604-0597).

Cutline: The Heflin House Brunch Crew is preparing for the Nov. 20 event.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Wide variety of auction items up for bid on Radio Day

Heflin House Brunch/ Game Day set for Nov. 20

Local chain to serve free breakfast to veterans Nov. 11

Shooting fatality on Willow Rd.

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE