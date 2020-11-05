expand
November 5, 2020

Local chain to serve free breakfast to veterans Nov. 11

Published 1:40 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Huddle House in Batesville will show its support for those who have and continue to protect our country by serving in the armed forces by offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Proper I.D.  will be required.

The meal is a Huddle House favorite with its 45 customizable platter combinations with items like eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, a waffle and an old-fashioned buttermilk pancake as the starting points for a great breakfast.

The Huddle House offer will be good from 6 a.m. to noon at the Batesville location, 147 Lakewood Dr.

 

 

