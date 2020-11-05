Local chain to serve free breakfast to veterans Nov. 11
Huddle House in Batesville will show its support for those who have and continue to protect our country by serving in the armed forces by offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans on Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Proper I.D. will be required.
The meal is a Huddle House favorite with its 45 customizable platter combinations with items like eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, a waffle and an old-fashioned buttermilk pancake as the starting points for a great breakfast.
The Huddle House offer will be good from 6 a.m. to noon at the Batesville location, 147 Lakewood Dr.