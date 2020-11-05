expand
November 5, 2020

NP Cougars taking on Aberdeen

By Brad Greer

Published 12:33 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Mississippi high school football playoffs start this week and the quest for the 3A championship begins for the North Panola Cougars (6-1) at home when they host Aberdeen High School (2-7) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 in Sardis.

Players to Watch

For North Panola, QD Walls (Soph. QB), Limekiln Walls (Jr. WR), Steven Edwards (Sr. WR/CB), Alex Gross (Sr. RB/DE),  Rod Taylor (Sr. LB), Carl Robinson (Sr. ATH), Demartius Wright (Sr. CB), and Theodore Henley III (Sr. ILB).

For Aberdeen,  Jermaine Strong ( Soph QB), T.J. Fields(Jr.  WR), Chris Holiday (Soph. CB), and Wyza Randle (Jr.  DE) .

In the last meeting of the schools, North Panola won 52-36 (2017). Aberdeen leads the all-tiime series 2-1.

