Shooting fatality on Willow Rd.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigators have made no arrests in a shooting Friday, Oct. 30, that resulted in multiple injuries and one fatality.

At least three people were hit by bullets on Willow Road in Sardis, and one of the victims later died.

He has been identified as Cortayvious Norwood, 18.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said investigators worked the case throughout the weekend, and an arrest is expected soon.

Later in the weekend there were more gunshots at an apartment complex on Tubbs Road, where authorities believe the combatants fired in retaliation for the earlier shootings.

No one was killed in the second shooting, but some victims were hospitalized with injuries.