November 5, 2020

Wide variety of auction items up for bid on Radio Day

Published 4:18 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Batesville merchants have donated many items for the Civitan’s Radio Day on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Pictured are just a few of the great items that will be auctioned over the airwaves this year. The fundraiser is the largest event of the year for the Civitan Club and helps fund the civic organization’s many projects and donations annually. The autographed Ruger 10-22 Donald Trump Edition rifle is the only firearm ever signed by a sitting President in the White House. It is truly a collector’s dream and chances for the heirloom are $10 and available at Batesville Tire and Muffler Shop or any Civitan member.

 

 

