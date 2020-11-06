Lady Wave thumps Marvell 63-17 on the road

The North Delta Lady Green Wave improved to 3-1 on the young basketball season with a 63-17 trouncing at Marvell, Ark., Thursday.

Ally Alford led the way with 25 points while Shelby Boone added 13. Libby Miller supplied seven with Isabella Morrow and Sophie Williams adding five points each.

Sydney Talley and Griffin Rico chipped with two points each.

North Delta travels to Pontotoc High School tomorrow for a 7 p.m. before hosting Delta Academy Monday with four games beginning at 4 p.m.