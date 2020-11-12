Business asking for 5 feet of land

Dixieland BBQ has requested a variance to extend its outdoor dining deck by 10 feet.

Mayor Jerry Autrey is unhappy with the process required by the city’s building codes to build, renovate, or expand businesses. At the board’s Tuesday, Nov. 3, meeting Autrey said the time needed to complete the steps is too long and costly.

“I think we need to do a quicker process,” Autrey said. “First thing a variance fee of five hundred dollars is too high, and second thing we probably need to have faster approval.”

The matter came up when Autrey asked Chief Building Official Andy Berryhill the status of an application filed by Dixieland BBQ for expansion to its building located at 128 Hwy. 51N, in front of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

Autrey said the business owner told him the process of obtaining permits for renovating the building had taken over a year, and he questioned Berryhill about the timeline of the Code Enforcement Office’s involvement with the project.

Berryhill confirmed he was first contacted about proposed renovations last year, but an application needed to go forward was only received in his office Oct. 15 of this year.

“We looked at everything they submitted and contacted her on the 20th, five days later, to tell her they would need a variance according to the plans that were submitted,” he said.

Basically, the owner wishes to spruce up the property, including removing the old deck in front of the building, and replacing it with a larger deck for outdoor dining. The remodel would also include adding a roof to cover the deck.

With the improvements, the owner wants to extend the deck about 10 feet west, toward Hwy. 51N. To do that, an easement is needed from the city because the current deck is 20 feet from the city’s right-of-way, and codes require a setback of 15 feet for any structure. Adding 10 feet of deck puts it five feet over, so the owner is asking the city for those few feet by variance.

Berryhill said understands the contractors’ frustration with the time frame, but reminded the board that adherence to city codes was his mandate when they hired him last year. That meant he had to require a survey, which then showed the proposed deck will extend onto city right-of-way property, maintained by MDOT.

“City codes say if you extend the roofline you have to have a survey to determine if what you want to do meets the setback requirements,” Berryhill said. “I can’t just look at a piece of property and tell if it meets the requirements. When they finally submitted everything is when I saw they would need a variance for the addition. It’s not a problem with me at all, but they need to go through the variance process.”

It’s the time that obtaining a variance that Autrey, and Dixieland in this case, say is too long. The process takes about six weeks and involves three steps. First, applicants must ask the Planning Commission to consider approval of a variance (or zoning change) at the board’s regular meeting the third Tuesday of each month.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the Code Office publishes a notice in the legal section of The Panolian describing the applicant’s need for a variance and setting a public hearing. That publication date must be at least 15 days before the public hearing. It is a provision set by state law meant to give other citizens an opportunity to form support for, or against, the proposed variance.

The Code Office sets public hearings for the first Tuesday of each month to coincide with the Mayor and Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting. After the public hearing is held (generally a very short procedural process unless someone objects) the city board can take the matter under advisement, vote to approve the recommendation of the Planning Commission, or vote to deny that board’s recommendation.

Usually, it takes about six weeks to get a variance in Batesville.

“That’s too long,” Autrey said. “We need to remember we are trying to get retail business here, and anything we can do to get it we better do it. I’m not going to be worried about ten or fifteen dollars when we can get a tax-paying business to open up.”

The aldermen agreed, and suggested the Mayor ask the Planning Commission to meet more often, even weekly if applications are filed with the Code Office. Everyone at the meeting agreed that Dixieland BBQ is a model retail business – with the best barbecue around – that any city would be happy to have.

They also agreed that the board should be firm in its resolve to fully support the Code Enforcement ordinances and procedures, allowing the Planning Commission to send them recommendations and consider each request the same way.

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar attended the meeting in support of Dixieland’s variance request, asking aldermen to find means that would hurry the approval process. He said the owner not only wants to renovate, but is considering opening another local business, which would generate additional revenue for city coffers.

“I’m for doing anything that will speed up the process for people wanting to expand their business and it wouldn’t bother me to meet whenever we need to so they can get going, but we have the Code Office and the Planning Commission for a reason and it’s a process just like anything else you want to do,” said Alderman Teddy Morrow.

The city’s Planning Commission is a nine-member board appointed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen and is an oversight committee that makes recommendations to the city board on matters of zoning, variances, site and building design, and similar issues written into city building codes to control the use of properties in different areas and protect the aesthetic integrity of commercial and residential zones.

