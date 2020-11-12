expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

College Update

By Brad Greer

Published 9:41 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

Panola Countians / College Athletics

Dee Hentz had one tackle as Kansas State fell 20-18 to No.14 Oklahoma State.

Ephraim Kitchen,Jr. garnered one tackle in Georgia Southern’s 20-13 homecoming victory over Troy.

Eriq Kitchen collected three tackles as Southern Mississippi defeated North Alabama 24-13 Saturday in Hattiesburg.

D’Jordan Strong had five tackles and intercepted his national-leading fourth interception as No.15 Coastal Carolina(7-0) slipped past South Alabama 23-6.

Sylvonta Oliver had three tackles and one pass broken-up while O’Bryan Goodson added one tackle in Memphis’ 34-33 win over South Alabama.

Jordan Milton posted two tackles while Dakyian Edwards had one tackle in Holmes Community College’s 26-14 loss at Coahoma.

Eric Williams contributed two tackles as Mississippi Delta CC fell 26-9 to Northwest CC.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Batesville Holiday Open House This Sunday Nov. 15

College Update

SP Cross Country has best finishes

Celebrating beautiful days, thinking of blessings

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE